iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 7.0% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $64.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.65. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $75.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.