Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IVPAF opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include the Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakula Project, Western Foreland Exploration Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.