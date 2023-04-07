Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IVPAF opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11.
About Ivanhoe Mines
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include the Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakula Project, Western Foreland Exploration Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
