Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €71.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($77.17) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on G24. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($68.48) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($66.30) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays set a €57.70 ($62.72) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.50 ($57.07) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €53.64 ($58.30) on Monday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €46.12 ($50.13) and a fifty-two week high of €62.42 ($67.85). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €53.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

