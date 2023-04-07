JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 86.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JELD-WEN from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JELD-WEN Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 82,800 shares of company stock worth $998,260. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 293,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,195. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $946.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Recommended Stories

