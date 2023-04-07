Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 679 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,896,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,826,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Bank of America by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAC traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.84. 41,216,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,347,056. The company has a market cap of $222.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

