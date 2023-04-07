Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $27.33. 1,081,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,542. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.72%.

OHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

