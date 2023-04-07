Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 282 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,027 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Target by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Price Performance

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.58. 2,552,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,499. The company has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

