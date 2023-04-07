Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,509,000 after acquiring an additional 157,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,858,000 after acquiring an additional 93,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,354,000 after acquiring an additional 82,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,206,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,790. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.56 and a 200-day moving average of $177.93.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.