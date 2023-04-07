Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.3% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.11.

NYSE:LLY traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $368.29. 3,531,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,598,886. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.95 and a 200 day moving average of $344.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $349.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

