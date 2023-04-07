Jet Protocol (JET) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $20.31 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.31 million and approximately $151,529.16 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007988 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00031016 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018730 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,948.80 or 1.00039904 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01194464 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $143,007.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.