Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Hits $20.33 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.33 million and approximately $151,919.57 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00031071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018744 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003522 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,908.53 or 1.00099888 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01194464 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $143,007.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.