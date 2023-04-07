Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 11,237 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VUG opened at $247.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.45 and a 200 day moving average of $227.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.87.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

