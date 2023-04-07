Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 517 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.53.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $82.19 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $126.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,617,616 shares worth $1,734,240,167. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

