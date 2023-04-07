Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 166.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $190.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

