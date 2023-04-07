Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 115 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $265.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.01 and a 200 day moving average of $301.86.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.89 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

