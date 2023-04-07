Joystick Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $10.46 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and $19,928.24 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007997 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00031342 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018719 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003531 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,913.98 or 1.00023370 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04923911 USD and is down -6.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $18,683.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

