JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $245.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BURL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.07.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BURL opened at $193.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.98 and a 200 day moving average of $185.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

