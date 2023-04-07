JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $124.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital raised Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.53.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $106.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.