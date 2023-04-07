JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Position Lowered by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC cut its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for 5.8% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 549,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,456,000 after purchasing an additional 505,814 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,925,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 261,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 167,785 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 299,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 122,858 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,286.5% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 106,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPIB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,141 shares. The firm has a market cap of $284.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

