JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) (LON:JPS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) (LON:JPS – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 557.60 ($6.92) and last traded at GBX 561 ($6.97). 104,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 112,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 562 ($6.98).

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 561 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 561. The firm has a market capitalization of £305.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65.

About JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L)

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

