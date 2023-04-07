JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Heritage Financial Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,344 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.8% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,261 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270,902 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,060,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after acquiring an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,603,000 after acquiring an additional 220,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,096,000 after acquiring an additional 765,740 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock remained flat at $50.27 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,935,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,427. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

