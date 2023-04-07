Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,403.36

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,403.36 ($17.43) and traded as low as GBX 1,303 ($16.18). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,324 ($16.44), with a volume of 160,238 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Goodbody upgraded Kainos Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,344 ($16.69) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Kainos Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,400.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,430.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,332.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

