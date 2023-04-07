Kaspa Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.25 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. Kaspa has a market cap of $521.91 million and approximately $18.25 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,777,526,578 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,770,405,028.1511. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.0305591 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $19,008,583.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

