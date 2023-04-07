Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target to $45.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 157.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUBI. StockNews.com cut Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,429. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $551.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $48.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.47). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $142.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Customers Bancorp news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 23.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 34,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,179,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

