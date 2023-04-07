Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Price Target to $16.00

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

FULT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,836. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.77. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $284.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $112,659.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,492.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 455.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulton Financial



Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

