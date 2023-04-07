Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target to $31.00

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.33.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.63. 87,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $729.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $59,913.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,011.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

