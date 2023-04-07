Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Price Target to $30.00

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Univest Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.60. 90,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,445. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $661.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univest Financial

In related news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 115,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

See Also

