Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Price Target to $41.00

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of WAFD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 606,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.05. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $196.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Washington Federal news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $243,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 52.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 641,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 288,104 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 299,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,275,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,250,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 124.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 119,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

