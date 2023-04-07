Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $58.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AX. Wedbush boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE:AX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,405. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick purchased 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,849.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mosich Nick bought 2,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

