Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Price Target to $17.50

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $17.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,288. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $203.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.61.

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Lyga bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,350.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $115,723. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 188.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $55,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 105.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 477.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

