Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target to $35.00

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Hovde Group downgraded FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FB Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut FB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded FB Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.14.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

FB Financial stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.52. 164,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,687. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In other news, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 6,150 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,573.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.