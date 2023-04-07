Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Price Target to $27.00

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 0.3 %

ORRF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $19.76. 6,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.86. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.58 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Holt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,276.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher D. Holt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,276.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip E. Fague sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $89,889.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,952.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $89,010 and sold 20,325 shares valued at $467,784. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orrstown Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.