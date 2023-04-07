Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Target Price to $17.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BANC. StockNews.com started coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BANC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 298,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,041. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $727.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Banc of California by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

