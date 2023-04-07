Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Target Price to $81.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 52.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EWBC. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.02. 1,850,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $99,407,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,050,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,823,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,985,000 after purchasing an additional 671,054 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 667,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 17,898.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 647,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,699,000 after purchasing an additional 644,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Articles

