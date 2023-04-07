Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Target Price to $27.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 66.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

INBK traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 79,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,268. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $83,711. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,711. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $27,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,175.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $81,410. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

