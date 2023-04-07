KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to $20.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.37.

KeyCorp Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $11.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $22.17.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,162,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2,228.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,978,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,443 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in KeyCorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

