Keyera (TSE:KEY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.65

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.65 and traded as high as C$30.22. Keyera shares last traded at C$30.08, with a volume of 497,173 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.08.

Keyera Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.65. The company has a market cap of C$6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Keyera Announces Dividend

Keyera Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

