Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $10.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 148.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Kirkland’s Stock Up 2.2 %

KIRK stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.84. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osmium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kirkland’s by 187.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 211,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 138,047 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kirkland’s by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

