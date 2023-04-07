Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,661 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.47. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

