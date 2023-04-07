Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys 157 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Progressive by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388,746 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Progressive by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after acquiring an additional 799,553 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,698,000 after acquiring an additional 781,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,007,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.36.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $147.29 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $147.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.87. The company has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 124.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

