Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,868 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,122,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,968,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,403,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.