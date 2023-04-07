Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,783 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.59 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $27.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.