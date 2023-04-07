Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 64.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $220.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

