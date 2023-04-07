Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,944 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 60.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 96,224 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 233,615 shares in the last quarter. LTG Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 181,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 126,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $7,894,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $37.53 and a 52 week high of $65.25.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

