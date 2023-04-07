Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Takes $905,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,479,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,405,000. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 62,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,012,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.38. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

