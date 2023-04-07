Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Acquired by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Korn Ferry makes up about 3.2% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Triad Investment Management owned about 0.08% of Korn Ferry worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KFY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 475.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 66.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 156.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 85.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $49.63 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $68.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

