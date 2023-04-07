Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) PT Lowered to $20.80

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.50 to $20.80 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,290. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $972.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Hanson II acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,681.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $16,738,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,555,000 after purchasing an additional 773,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 751,881 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter worth $7,250,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,583 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.