Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.02 billion.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LW stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.86. 3,981,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $109.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.00.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $1,180,272.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,313.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,363. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Stories

