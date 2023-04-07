Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Invests $213,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.05. 5,101,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,939,392. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $38.52.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

