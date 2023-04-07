Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Purchases 2,605 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.33. 9,567,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,000,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

